Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center, 605-490-3045. Pride of ownership shows with this well cared for Westside home. The main floor features a great kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area that walks out to the covered back deck, nice living room with natural light that floods in from the large picture window, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Hardwood flooring in the dining room and hallway (may also be in living room and bedrooms but covered with carpet). The basement features a cozy family room, 3rd bedroom used as the master, nice bathroom with tiled floor and glass shower, and large laundry room with sink and counter space. There is a ton of storage in this house including a large utility/storage room, closets and built-ins. The exterior features a new roof in 2021, metal siding and rock front, great curb appeal, covered back deck for an enjoyable outdoor space, fully fenced yard and great landscaping. Detached two car garage with alley access as well as off street parking in the front.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $275,900
