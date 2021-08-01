 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $277,000

Welcome to 4508 Titan Drive, Rapid City, SD. This lovingly well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home, with a 2 Car Garage is a must see. It is beautifully landscaped featuring birch, linden and maple trees plus a variety of attractive plants with a sprinkler system. The home is perfect for entertaining and enjoying quiet evenings on your deck or patio watching the air show from Ellsworth AFB and great views of the prairie and city. This home has a warm, yet efficient floor plan, great natural light, a large deck and walkout basement patio. The large garage has a great work bench and the shed has electricity installed. New roof recently installed. Come and see this great home located near a variety of shopping areas, I-90 and Ellsworth AFB!

