Listed by Arlyn Dyce at KW Realty 605-209-1637. Great tri-level floorplan, with main floor living, dining and kitchen. Master on the Lower level with Bathroom and Laundry area, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level. Nice sized fenced in yard with deck and additional patio slab for a new Hot tub or entertainment area if you wish. Baseboard heat throughout, mini split air conditioner in living area, faux wood blinds in all rooms, nice deep closets in the bedrooms. Don't miss out on this great property. Call today to set up a showing. 605-219-5234
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman in her late 20s died at Monument Health Hospital Wednesday morning after a single vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.
A 27-year-old woman from Rapid City was identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.
Nevada Ellison wants to fulfill a promise to his mother who died from cancer in 2015.
South Dakota native Calvin Jones and his wife, Inga, were safely in Romania on Tuesday after leaving their home in Kyiv, Ukraine. The couple, …
One person died late Friday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.
As a heavier band of snow moves through Rapid City, law enforcement officials warned residents that road conditions were getting worse.
Judge Jeffrey Viken weighed the need Thursday to protect the community when he sentenced a 46-year-old repeat sex offender.
While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…
Seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine, governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states were taking a…
To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be pe…