3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $279,900

Listed by Arlyn Dyce at KW Realty 605-209-1637. Great tri-level floorplan, with main floor living, dining and kitchen. Master on the Lower level with Bathroom and Laundry area, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level. Nice sized fenced in yard with deck and additional patio slab for a new Hot tub or entertainment area if you wish. Baseboard heat throughout, mini split air conditioner in living area, faux wood blinds in all rooms, nice deep closets in the bedrooms. Don't miss out on this great property. Call today to set up a showing. 605-219-5234