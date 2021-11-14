Contact Arnie Sharp, KWBH, 605-381-8484. Welcome to this awesome home in popular Robbinsdale neighborhood! Minutes to downtown. Conveniently located near sports complex, Robbinsdale Park, Lacroix Disc Golf Course, and Monument Health. Tucked away from the noise while still having easy access to major roadways. Home has brand new carpet on main level and stairs. Newer carpet downstairs. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, dining area, and entry. Stainless steel appliances. Fantastic wood deck off the kitchen. Spacious backyard that backs to community ditch for added space between the neighbors. Large master bedroom downstairs and added family room or rec area. AND...RV Parking! This is the one you have been waiting for! Showings begin Saturday at 11:00 AM. OPEN HOUSES Saturday Nov 13 11AM - 2PM and Sunday Nov 14 11AM - 12:30PM.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $285,000
