Sitting just outside of Rapid City in a quiet neighborhood and minutes from the interstate, the location of this home is everything! On +/- 3 Open Acres, this 3 Bed 2 Bath home features updates throughout including new carpet, luxury vinyl flooring, and fresh paint. You will love the flow of the floor plan with a separate office space with a built in desk, two separate living areas, and the master bedroom with an en suite and a walk in closet. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining in your yard that has mature trees and beautiful prairie views. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Co-listed by Madison Reeves 605-569-9019.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $289,000
