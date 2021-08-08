Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Welcome home to this adorable one-level home. Vaulted ceilings and large windows throughout leave the home open and bright. Super functional kitchen offers breakfast bar, and opens to dining room with sliding glass door to back patio. Spacious living room rounds out this side of the home. On the other end are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and large windows. Master includes attached bath. Designated laundry room has built-in cabinets. Private backyard offers a wonderful view, with no homes behind. Stunning curb appeal and landscaping in the front. Attached 2-car garage offers abundant built-in storage to meet all of your needs. Less than 1 mile from Vickie Powers Memorial Park and easy access to Haines Ave. Buyer & buyers agent to verify MLS information & measurements.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $295,000
