3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $298,000

This well maintained home is located in Valley View Estates at the end of the cul-de-sac. It is a three bedroom, two bathroom home with an open concept kitchen, dining and living room. With great views of the city and the hills from the backyard. Truly an oasis for entertaining friends and family. This home has a new Malarkey roof with new gutters and LP Smartside. Windows and doors have been upgraded to Pella brand. All new flooring throughout. Located on a permanent foundation with a detached tandem two car garage. Room for all your toys. Listed by Tim Holt, VIP Properties, 605-415-3617.