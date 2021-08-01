3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Move in ready 4-level house on 1/4 acre lot! *3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Main level is great for entertaining with a comfortable living room that opens to the kitchen and dining areas *Vaulted ceilings, large windows and laminate floorings compliment this space *'U' shaped kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, butcherblock countertops, subway tile back splash, a gas stove and skylight for added natural light *Cozy dining area for meals with family and friends *Lower level family room with built in entertainment center, a full bathroom and a separate laundry closet *Basement level has 1 bedroom, a cozy den and bonus storage spaces *Attached 2-car garage with built in storage and back yard access *Fully fenced back yard has a covered multi-level back deck, separate firepit area, multi-level garden planter and mature trees/shrubs throughout for added shade and privacy. Located easy access to I90 and EAFB, call today!