3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Enjoy single level living in this ranch style home with ZERO stairs! *3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Great open floorplan with comfortable living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas making entertaining a breeze*Vaulted ceilings, large windows and dark wood accents compliment these spaces *Corner kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, black stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island for added seating and storage *Master bedroom in back of home for privacy with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. *Laundry closet in hallway for easy access *Attached 2-car garage is oversized and has added work space *Fully fenced back yard with ground level concrete patio with dedicated gas line for easy grilling *Tasteful landscaping throughout, maintained by sprinkler system. * Located close to main thoroughfares and an easy drive to shopping and restaurants, call today!