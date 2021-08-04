3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900

Welcome home to this beautiful split foyer property that offers solid 2x6 quality construction framing!. Enjoy the spacious 12x12 master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath, a 10x11 spare bedroom on the main floor with another large walk-in closet, and a tiled main bath with linen closet. The kitchen offers quality soft close cabinets with crown molding, wood planked sheet vinyl flooring, food pantry, island with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. The lower level will have 1 bedroom finished and the option to expand in the future. This home also includes maintenance free James Hardie Siding, White Low E Energy Efficient windows, and 30-year architectural shingles. Foxborough subdivision is right around the corner from Douglas Schools, Ellsworth Air Force Base, with easy access to I-90. Don't miss this one. Listed by Matt Senftner. Keller Williams Realty 605-389-1314-