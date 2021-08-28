Listed by Andrea Eddy, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 270-1520. Wonderfully appointed ranch home with a plethora of upgrades on 3/4 acre with trees & Hills views, just 15 minutes from Rapid City! Inviting kitchen with a whole host of new white cabinets, plenty of countertop space, backsplash, new low-maintenance laminate floor, and dining room space. Enormous living room with refinished oak hardwood floor, new paint and impressive window display, plus an expansive main floor family room with cozy brick-encased wood-burning fireplace. Dreamy main floor master with new laminate floor & master bath highlighting a walk-in shower & handy laundry. 2 more roomy bedrooms & full bathroom round off the main floor. Unfinished basement offers opportunities for personalization & building equity. Beautiful covered front porch is sure to be your favorite summer relaxation spot!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $299,900
