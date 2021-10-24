3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $309,900

Listed by Scott Henrikson Keller Williams Black Hills 970-556-4513. Fantastic westside home! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in a very desirable neighborhood. Kitchen is complete with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counters. Three bedrooms all on the same level. Lower level has a cozy living room and a large laundry area. Backyard is a gorgeous park-like setting with planned gardens and landscaping. Large deck makes it a backyard oasis you'll love. Offers to be submitted by 9pm on Friday 10/22. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer at any time.