 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $309,900

Listed by Scott Henrikson Keller Williams Black Hills 970-556-4513. Fantastic westside home! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in a very desirable neighborhood. Kitchen is complete with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counters. Three bedrooms all on the same level. Lower level has a cozy living room and a large laundry area. Backyard is a gorgeous park-like setting with planned gardens and landscaping. Large deck makes it a backyard oasis you'll love. Offers to be submitted by 9pm on Friday 10/22. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer at any time.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

I am so disappointed in how the city handled the hazardous material drop-off. Many of us wasted precious hours and expensive gas to do the rig…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News