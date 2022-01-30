3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000

Cozy 1950's well maintained home. Location! Location! Location! This charming home is tucked away on nearly a half acre just off of West Blvd. Enjoy amazing hiking and wildlife right outside your door or watch the sunset from your front deck. Three bedrooms on the main floor - one has been used as an office and has access to the private backyard. The large living room/dining area has a wood burning fireplace and huge south facing windows that fill the room in natural light and provides amazing views of hills and trees. Downstairs is the family room and a 2nd bathroom with storage space for crafts,workout area etc. Basement has about 400sq feet of unfinished space to add whatever you need to this home. New furnace & central A/C, new roof 2018, newer carpet downstairs in 2019. Private and quiet neighborhood. An easy walk to West Blvd,Wilson School, Starbucks and more. Listed by Amy Towry with Keller Williams Realty Black Hills. Call 307-660-0749 to schedule a showing!