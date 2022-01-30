Cozy 1950's well maintained home. Location! Location! Location! This charming home is tucked away on nearly a half acre just off of West Blvd. Enjoy amazing hiking and wildlife right outside your door or watch the sunset from your front deck. Three bedrooms on the main floor - one has been used as an office and has access to the private backyard. The large living room/dining area has a wood burning fireplace and huge south facing windows that fill the room in natural light and provides amazing views of hills and trees. Downstairs is the family room and a 2nd bathroom with storage space for crafts,workout area etc. Basement has about 400sq feet of unfinished space to add whatever you need to this home. New furnace & central A/C, new roof 2018, newer carpet downstairs in 2019. Private and quiet neighborhood. An easy walk to West Blvd,Wilson School, Starbucks and more. Listed by Amy Towry with Keller Williams Realty Black Hills. Call 307-660-0749 to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents in Rapid Valley said they don’t have an issue with growth and development, but are concerned that adding around 460 homes to their a…
The former cross country head coach at Rapid City Central High School had his teaching certificate revoked last week by state education offici…
A teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm to a basketball game at Douglas High School in Box Elder.
Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.
Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…
Noem wants all the information about the Ravnsborg case released. When will we see the information on the investigation of nepotism with her d…
The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…
A man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in an April 2021 death of a 42-year-old woman.
What will it take for GF&P to stand up to the governor and just say no. They are supposed to be stewards of our environment and wildlife, …