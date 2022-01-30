3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000

Hunts Blk 35 Lot 4-5 E 1/2Lot 6
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Residents in Rapid Valley said they don’t have an issue with growth and development, but are concerned that adding around 460 homes to their a…
The former cross country head coach at Rapid City Central High School had his teaching certificate revoked last week by state education offici…
A teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm to a basketball game at Douglas High School in Box Elder.
Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.
Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…
Noem wants all the information about the Ravnsborg case released. When will we see the information on the investigation of nepotism with her d…
The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…
A man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in an April 2021 death of a 42-year-old woman.
What will it take for GF&P to stand up to the governor and just say no. They are supposed to be stewards of our environment and wildlife, …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.