Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Updated split level home in Brookfield with quick access to N. Haines Ave. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, stunning cabinets, and breakfast bar. Soft close drawers throughout the home. Living room features vaulted ceiling and south-facing picture window. From the dining room, step out the sliding glass door to deck and backyard. Automatic dog door to backyard. Fantastic master with walk-in closet, trayed ceiling, and en suite. Second bedroom and bath also on the main floor. In the basement find a nice family room with great lighting, 3rd bedroom, bathroom and laundry. As an added bonus, the 2-car garage is fully finished with sheetrock and paint. Wood fenced backyard with landscaping and shed. Solar lights on stairs make it great any time of day. Wireless controlled sprinkler system. Hardboard siding, Smart Side maintenance free exterior. Buyer & buyer agent to verify MLS data & measurements.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $316,000
