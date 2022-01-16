3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $320,000

Open House SUNDAY (1/16)12-2 pm! Listed by Suzanne White (605-390-0137) & Arlyn Dyce (605-209-1637), KWBH. Check out this great one-owner west side home! This 3 bed/2 bath in a private cul-de-sac is located close to 3 schools, parks, and a hospital. Enter into the large living room with picture window and mini split a/c. Kitchen and dining overlook the backyard with a sliding door to back deck. The upper level is a master suite dream. The extra large room includes a 9x8 walk-in-closet and 9x11 attached bath with dual vanities, bathtub, and stand-up shower. Lower level houses additional bedrooms, all with egress windows and plenty of light. Basement level family room offers plenty of space and wood-burning stove. Cable available on every floor. Great curb appeal with mature pine trees. Exterior painted 3 years ago, roof 4 years old. Backyard is fully fenced and includes landscaped garden area. This is a great opportunity to customize and add equity to your home! Buyer & buyers agent to verify all mls data.