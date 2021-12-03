 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $324,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $324,900

New construction located in Murphy Ranch! This modern 3bd/2b/2car split level home features a nice sized master bedroom w tiled shower bath and walk in closet. The kitchen features a subway tiled back splash, vinyl flooring, breakfast bar, food pantry and cabinetry with soft close doors. The lower level features a finished bedroom with the potential to add up to two more future bedrooms and a bath. The home is built with maintenance free exterior James Hardie siding, 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News