3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $324,900

Welcome home to this beautiful Ranch Style property with walkout that offers solid 2x6 quality construction framing!. Enjoy the spacious 13x12 master bedroom with walk-in closet and tiled shower in master bath. Big 10x12 spare bedroom on the main floor with another large closet, and a main bath with linen closet in hallway. The kitchen offers subway tile backsplash, quality soft close cabinets, crown molding, wood planked sheet vinyl flooring, food pantry, island with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. The lower level will have 1 bedroom finished and the option to expand in the future. This home also includes maintenance free James Hardie Siding, White Low E Energy Efficient windows, and 30-year architectural shingles. Foxborough subdivision is right around the corner from Douglas Schools, Ellsworth Air Force Base, with easy access to I-90. Don't miss this one. Listed by Matt Senftner. Keller Williams Realty 605-389-1314