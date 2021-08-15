 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $325,000

Are you looking for a home to entertain in and live on one level. This home has room to entertain inside and out. This well cared for home on a little less than a half acre lot features a large living room, large game room including a Brunswick pool table, galley kitchen with dining space, 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths. Garage is oversized, finished and heated with a bathroom. Nice level fenced yard with mature trees and perennial flowers. New roof, 2021. This home is located on a dead end street, very quiet and low traffic.

