3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $329,900

Listed by Krysti Schulz, Real Estate Center of Sturgis (605)490-2638. WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME!! This new construction home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. You will love its open concept floor plan and trendy finishes. The basement will have one finished bedroom and a future 4th bedroom, future family room and future 3rd bathroom. Enjoy the 2 car garage and energy efficient HVAC system including central air. ...there is still time to pick many of the finishes if you prefer. Windows have been ordered but you can still select siding, soffit/fascia and roof colors in addition to flooring, countertops and possibly interior door color. Trim will be white or mocha. Cabinets will be ordered soon so act quickly to have input. Lot photos are from 8/27/21. Finished photos are from a home with the same floor plan. Construction should begin soon.