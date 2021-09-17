WELCOME HOME!! Listed by Krysti Schulz, Real Estate Center (605)490-2638. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. The master has dual vanities and a nice walk in closet. You will appreciate the many closets for your linens, pantry goods, coats and additional storage. The open concept great room has nicely sized rooms for your entertaining needs. The basement has a finished 3rd bedroom and future 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and future family room. You will appreciate the 2 car garage and large (.23 acre) lot. There is still time to assist in finish selections. Windows are ordered. Trim will be either mocha or white. Act soon if you want to make these choices.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $335,900
