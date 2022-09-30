3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $349,900

Listed by Stacy Domogalski, Keller Williams of the Black Hills 307-680-5921. You must see it to believe it! This home offers so much to list including 3 bedroom all with walk-in closets and 2 full baths, open concept, beautiful laminate floors, gorgeous kitchen with a Island overlooking the dining and living room. You can enjoy your warm coffee in the mornings on the front / side porch or enjoy the sunsets with beautiful views of the Black Hills. Don’t let me forget one of the best parts, anyone who enjoys a garage you won’t want to miss this one!! Located blocks from downtown, hospital and Mount Rushmore Rd you won't be disappointed! Give your favorite go to realtor a call or myself to show this house before it’s off the market! 307-680-5921