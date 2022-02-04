3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $349,900

Great east side location in Rapid Valley - close to Elk Vale Road and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Ranch style home on large lot withquality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-incloset. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and one bathroom on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom andadditional bathroom in the basement. Maintenance free exterior and 30year shingles. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams BlackHills 605-646-5409