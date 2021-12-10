New construction located in Murphy Ranch! This modern 3bd/2b/3car split level home features a nice sized master bedroom w tiled shower bath and walk in closet. The kitchen features a subway tiled back splash, vinyl flooring, breakfast bar, food pantry and cabinetry with soft close doors. The lower level features a finished bedroom with the potential to add up to two more future bedrooms and a bath. The home is built with maintenance free exterior James Hardie siding, 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $349,900
