Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Welcome to this charming home in the beautiful West Boulevard district. This 1940's beauty features original hardwood floors, a traditional design, and spacious backyard. Updated entryway opens up to living room, formal dining and den. Make working from home easy with a tucked away closet office. Bright kitchen leads to breakfast area with unique etched glass window. Three bedrooms on main floor, with master tucked away for added privacy. Master includes two closets and attached bathroom. Two beds and one bath at the front of the home. In the basement you'll find a massive family room and additional storage space. The curb appeal of this home is truly stunning, with mature trees and hedges between neighbors. Enjoy your time in the backyard, with spacious patio, garden beds, landscaping, and a stunning fire pit/stove. Buyer & buyers agent to verify MLS info & measurements.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The death of a Pennington County man in his 60s was included in Wednesday's COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health. His de…
- Updated
The South Dakota Department of Health daily COVID-19 report included five deaths Monday. Pennington and Meade counties each reported two death…
- Updated
A 15-year-old Rapid City girl died Saturday night in a rollover car accident on Interstate 90, east of New Underwood.
- Updated
A geoscientist believes 30 additional Hideaway Hills homes and Interstate 90 are at high and moderate risk from an abandoned gypsum mine benea…
- Updated
A battery manufacturer based in Joplin, Missouri, has selected Rapid City as the site for its new 600,000-square-foot gigafactory that eventua…
- Updated
Due to an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases among tribal members, the Oglala Sioux Tribe has entered risk level red, meaning all…
- Updated
A 15-year-old Rapid City girl has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night east of New Underwood.
The surge of COVID-19 cases in the Rapid City area has filled Monument Health's intensive care unit with patients needing intensive, around-th…
- Updated
Three members of a South Dakota family accused of bilking millions from farmers due to risky speculation in the grain business have been sente…
- Updated
Police are investigating two unattended deaths as a child murder/suicide and have identified the victims as Trisha-Paxson-Dennett, 26, and her…