3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $350,000

Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Welcome to this charming home in the beautiful West Boulevard district. This 1940's beauty features original hardwood floors, a traditional design, and spacious backyard. Updated entryway opens up to living room, formal dining and den. Make working from home easy with a tucked away closet office. Bright kitchen leads to breakfast area with unique etched glass window. Three bedrooms on main floor, with master tucked away for added privacy. Master includes two closets and attached bathroom. Two beds and one bath at the front of the home. In the basement you'll find a massive family room and additional storage space. The curb appeal of this home is truly stunning, with mature trees and hedges between neighbors. Enjoy your time in the backyard, with spacious patio, garden beds, landscaping, and a stunning fire pit/stove. Buyer & buyers agent to verify MLS info & measurements.