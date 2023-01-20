 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $354,900

A new construction home located in Murphy Ranch. It is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3-car garage split-level home with a modern design. It features a tiled shower bath and walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a kitchen with a subway tile back splash, vinyl flooring, a breakfast bar, a food pantry, and soft close cabinetry. The lower level has a finished bedroom with the potential to add up to two more bedrooms and a bathroom. The home is built with maintenance-free James Hardie siding, energy-efficient 2x6 construction, low-e windows and architectural shingles. Listed by Kevin Andreson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.

