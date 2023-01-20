3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $354,900

Experience stunning eastward views from your deck in this prime location in Rapid Valley. Situated off of Homestead Street, and just minutes away from Rapid City shopping and Ellsworth AFB, this ranch-style home is situated on a large lot and boasts top-quality construction. The open-concept living space includes a kitchen with an island, high-end cabinetry, and a closet pantry for ample storage. The main level features two completed bedrooms, one bathroom, and a bedroom in the lower level. The basement offers the potential to finish one more bedroom and an additional bathroom. With a low-maintenance exterior and 30-year shingles, this home is must-see. Listed by Kevin Andreson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409