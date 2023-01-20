 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $354,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $354,900

Experience stunning eastward views from your deck in this prime location in Rapid Valley. Situated off of Homestead Street, and just minutes away from Rapid City shopping and Ellsworth AFB, this ranch-style home is situated on a large lot and boasts top-quality construction. The open-concept living space includes a kitchen with an island, high-end cabinetry, and a closet pantry for ample storage. The main level features two completed bedrooms, one bathroom, and a bedroom in the lower level. The basement offers the potential to finish one more bedroom and an additional bathroom. With a low-maintenance exterior and 30-year shingles, this home is must-see. Listed by Kevin Andreson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota governor's grocery tax repeal hits GOP pushback

South Dakota governor's grocery tax repeal hits GOP pushback

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a number of tax cuts this year. Gov. Kristi Noem has promised to repeal the grocery tax as part of her reelection campaign. But many of the governor’s fellow Republicans have been resistant to that idea. Republican lawmakers are proposing alternative tax cuts, such as scaling back the sales and property taxes. Other lawmakers also say the state has a long list of programs to fund this year, leaving little room in the surplus for tax cuts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News