Great east side location in Rapid Valley - close to Elk Vale Road and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WASHINGTON | An engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor was arrested in Lead on charges of trying to pass classified i…
Monument Health’s Custer Care Center will close due to staffing shortages, according to a news release Monday.
“The way NDSU consistently talked to me, every day almost, it just made me feel really comfortable in choosing; that they’d be the right decision,” said Goldy
Rapid City Area Schools closed on Friday in light of a threat that mentioned the name of one of its schools. Later, the threat was traced to a…
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday evening against approving the purchase of a new HVAC system for Cany…
Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …
NDN Collective will spend the next 10 months planning how it will distribute $50 million to Indigenous families and individuals in South Dakot…
Gov. Noem has obviously never taught school. Moments of silence are rare, and students will see it as phone use time, not prayer. As a taxpaye…
A man charged with murder could have his case dismissed due to errors made by the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.
PINE RIDGE | Middle-schooler Rarity Cournoyer stood at the heart of the Red Cloud Indian School campus and chanted a prayer song firmly and so…