Enjoy the breathtaking views to the east from your deck in this great east side location in Rapid Valley - off of Homestead street and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island, quality cabinetry and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-incloset and ensuite. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and one bathroom on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Estimated home completion is October. Maintenance free exterior and 30year shingles. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $359,900
