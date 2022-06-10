3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $364,900

Great east side location in Rapid Valley - close to Elk Vale Road and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Split-foyer style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-in closet. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409