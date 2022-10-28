 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $369,900

Stunning new construction home. Main level offers master suite with walk-in closet, and tiled shower. Second bedroom and bathroom also on main level. Other features include mudroom off the garage to the kitchen with laundry. Looking for a home with storage, this home offers numerous closets, giving ample storage. Unfinished walk-out basement is very spacious and offers one finished bedroom. Listed by Kevin Andreson, KWBH, 605-646-5409.

View More

