3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $374,900

Great east side location in Rapid Valley - just off Homestead Street on the east side of the City and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. This home will be ready by early November 2022! Ranch style home on large lot with walkout. Quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-in closet and Main floor laundry. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409