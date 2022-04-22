3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $379,900

Newly constructed ranch style home on a huge corner lot located in the Copperfield Vistas subdivision. Featuring a gourmet kitchen withstainless steel appliance package, island, granite countertops and beautiful expresso finished wood cabinetry. Livingroom features a gasfireplace with beautiful views to the south. A spacious deck awaits with plenty of room for summer entertainment. The main floorfeatures 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a main floor laundry. There is plenty of room to grow in the unfinished basement. Listed by KevinAndreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.