This modern townhome boasts an open floor plan with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The main floor presents a spacious kitchen with a granite breakfast bar, a dining room, a living room, and a master bedroom suite complete with a large walk-in closet and a step-in shower. Begin your day by indulging in the breathtaking sunrise on the back deck. The walkout lower level encompasses two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, a family room, and an office or storage room. Convenient access to I90 and Elk Vale Road. Listed by Cody Brown, Engel & Voelkers Black Hills, 402-910-3553.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $385,000
