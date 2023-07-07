Brand new home in quiet Rapid Valley cul-de-sac. This new construction home has a great backyard, with lots of space. Exterior home includes a Trex front porch and Smartside exterior siding. The interior features open floor plan, perfect for dining, entertaining, and relaxing. The house consists of 2 bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom in the basement. Master bedroom has a walk in closet of the master bath. Basement has a large laundry area with a wash basin sink. The basement has room for a future bedroom, bathroom, and family room. Buyers agent to verify lot size and house square footage**Owner is a licensed agent in the state of South Dakota.