Great east side location in Rapid Valley - just off Homestead Street on the east side of the City and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. This home will be ready by early November 2022! Ranch style home on large lot with walkout. Quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-in closet and Main floor laundry. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rowan Grace is only continuing to grow during her time on NBC's "The Voice."
A man who was shot and killed by police said on social media that he intended to go on a killing spree and was thinking about “going out by co…
An application for a right-of-way easement in Meade County that would provide water to residents in Box Elder was unanimously denied Tuesday b…
Police are searching for the driver of a "newer" dark-colored full-size pickup truck after a juvenile female was found dead at a Rapid City in…
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South …
I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions. Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of t…
Ecoffey and Ashlan Blount's close race helped Red Cloud claim the girls team title, while Clarkson's runaway led the Broncs to a boys team title
I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…
Fifth grade was, to some extent, life-changing for Kerry Beyer.
Rapid City High School was one of several schools in South Dakota and across the Midwest where an individual called law enforcement for a repo…