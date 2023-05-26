Welcome to your dream home! This stunning townhouse, constructed in 2019, offers a perfect blend of modern luxury and comfort, boasting three spacious bedrooms and three well-appointed bathrooms. The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring high-end appliances, quartz countertops and a separate breakfast nook providing a cozy space to enjoy your morning coffee. This home is thoughtfully designed with vinyl flooring and the many windows flood the space with natural light. The master bedroom is a private retreat, complete with an ensuite bathroom and ample closet space. Every detail has been carefully considered, including over $3,500 in high-end blinds and window treatments that complement the overall aesthetic. This home is offered furnished, making it a perfect turn-key option. Outside you'll discover a low maintenance yard, with nice landscaping and sprinkler system. The patio provides an ideal spot for unwinding after a long day. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this townhouse offers convenience and accessibility to nearby amenities. This property is an exceptional find for those seeking the perfect blend of style and functionality. Schedule your showing today! Listed by Madison Reeves, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills - Spearfish (605)569-9019