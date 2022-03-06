Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Welcome home to this beautifully maintained ranch style townhome offering 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 2,700sqft! *Uninterrupted main level layout, with a large entryway that flows into the comfortable living room and onto the kitchen and dining areas *Spacious living room has 11' vaulted ceilings, great natural light and a gas fireplace for added style and warmth *Around the corner are the kitchen and dining areas- perfect for meals with family and friends *Ample cabinet and counterspace, an appliance suite, breakfast bar for added seating and a walk in pantry await you *Main level master suite with a comfortable bedroom, walk in closet and ensuite 4-piece bathroom with walk in shower and jetted tub *1 additional bedroom and 1 full bathroom ont his level *Lower level offers a large family room with slider door access to lower back deck, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and a 19'x15'mechanical/storage room with laundry hookups
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman in her late 20s died at Monument Health Hospital Wednesday morning after a single vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.
A 27-year-old woman from Rapid City was identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.
Nevada Ellison wants to fulfill a promise to his mother who died from cancer in 2015.
South Dakota native Calvin Jones and his wife, Inga, were safely in Romania on Tuesday after leaving their home in Kyiv, Ukraine. The couple, …
One person died late Friday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.
As a heavier band of snow moves through Rapid City, law enforcement officials warned residents that road conditions were getting worse.
Judge Jeffrey Viken weighed the need Thursday to protect the community when he sentenced a 46-year-old repeat sex offender.
While other states lower the tax burden on residents, SD looks to increase it. House Bill 1053 permits counties to institute their own sales t…
Seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine, governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states were taking a…
To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be pe…