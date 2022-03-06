 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $389,900

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Welcome home to this beautifully maintained ranch style townhome offering 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 2,700sqft! *Uninterrupted main level layout, with a large entryway that flows into the comfortable living room and onto the kitchen and dining areas *Spacious living room has 11' vaulted ceilings, great natural light and a gas fireplace for added style and warmth *Around the corner are the kitchen and dining areas- perfect for meals with family and friends *Ample cabinet and counterspace, an appliance suite, breakfast bar for added seating and a walk in pantry await you *Main level master suite with a comfortable bedroom, walk in closet and ensuite 4-piece bathroom with walk in shower and jetted tub *1 additional bedroom and 1 full bathroom ont his level *Lower level offers a large family room with slider door access to lower back deck, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and a 19'x15'mechanical/storage room with laundry hookups

