3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $389,900

Great east side location in Rapid Valley - close to Elk Vale Road and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage.. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level, main level laundry and mud room, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Maintenance free exterior and 30-year shingles. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409