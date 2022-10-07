Great east side location in Rapid Valley - close to Elk Vale Road and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. New home construction to be completed by Feb 2022. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 34-year-old Rapid City man faces a possibility of life in prison if convicted of charges claiming he committed first-degree rape and aggrava…
Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any l…
After the shooting deaths of two men in north Rapid City in August, a grand jury has now charged six people for involvement in the deaths.
A Pennington County judge sentenced a 28-year-old Rapid City man to seven years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree robbery for t…
Gov. Noem’s opponent in 2018, liberal Billie Sutton was doing quite well until he advanced implementation of a state income tax. The current l…
The Pennington County State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the creation of a new position to prioritize its relationship with local law…
As development booms and housing needs soar in Box Elder, one local developer is doing his part to serve the needs of an area he’s called home…
The Freedom Caucus is a very typical GOP group of legislators. They throw out all kinds of insinuations and accusations without any evidence t…
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday during her reelection campaign's lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Sm…
The Tatanka finished off a grueling five-match day by beating defending champion White River in straight sets in the title match