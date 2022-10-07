3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $389,900

Great east side location in Rapid Valley - close to Elk Vale Road and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. New home construction to be completed by Feb 2022. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409