Great east side location in Rapid Valley - close to Elk Vale Road and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Rapid City woman has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Police Department assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with a case in east R…
Lead-Deadwood’s Board of Education will consider a policy limiting classroom displays and decorations at its Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Multiple agencies participated in a pursuit of two minors Tuesday morning who are believed to have stolen multiple vehicles and firearms.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
The Spartans' new volleyball coach was also announced
“I haven’t met the new owners yet, but I’m hoping they sold it to a person that’s ready to do whatever it takes to make sure this team can survive in this community,” Marshals head coach Dante Dudley said.
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
In response to the concerned reader who claims “slanted” comments made in Two Cents opinion being “what is wrong" in our society. Freedom of …