Welcome to your dream home! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is the perfect place to call home. As you step through the front door, you'll be greeted by an open-concept floor plan that is both spacious and inviting. The main floor features a convenient laundry room, eliminating the need to haul laundry up and down stairs. The walk-in pantry is perfect for storing all of your cooking essentials and will make meal prep a breeze. The bedrooms are generously sized, providing plenty of space for rest and relaxation. The master suite is perfect, with a private en-suite bathroom that includes a tiled shower and spacious walk-in closet. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this home is close to all the amenities. You'll love the convenience of everything being just a short drive away. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this beautiful house your forever home. Completion is end of May. Schedule a tour today and see for yourself why this is the perfect place for you and your family.