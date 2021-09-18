 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $394,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $394,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $394,900

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. An open concept ranch with superb curb appeal, lush landscaping and a plethora of bonuses in a desirable Red Rock Meadows! Lovely kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, hardwood oak floors, and dining room with walkout to a nice patio area. Relaxing living room with vaulted ceiling, cozy gas fireplace, built-in entertainment system and wired for surround sound. Dreamy main floor master suite with jetted tub, walk-in shower, double vanity, ceramic tile floor, and walk-in closet. The expansive main floor also hosts 2 more great-sized bedrooms, full bath, and handy laundry. Unfinished lower level leaves room for customization and building equity. Oversized 3 stall garage to meet all your storage needs.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News