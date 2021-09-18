3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $394,900

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. An open concept ranch with superb curb appeal, lush landscaping and a plethora of bonuses in a desirable Red Rock Meadows! Lovely kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, hardwood oak floors, and dining room with walkout to a nice patio area. Relaxing living room with vaulted ceiling, cozy gas fireplace, built-in entertainment system and wired for surround sound. Dreamy main floor master suite with jetted tub, walk-in shower, double vanity, ceramic tile floor, and walk-in closet. The expansive main floor also hosts 2 more great-sized bedrooms, full bath, and handy laundry. Unfinished lower level leaves room for customization and building equity. Oversized 3 stall garage to meet all your storage needs.