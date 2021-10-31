3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $395,000

Check out this former model home that is now for sale! Lots of great upgrades featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a main floor laundry.Beautiful hand scraped hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash,granite countertops and alder cabinetry. Beautifulmodern design throughout. Exterior has oversized trex deck with metal railing, low maint siding and windows. Basement offers greatpotential to finish into additional bedrooms and family room! Enjoy evening walks on the neighborhood trail and park area. Listed byKevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409