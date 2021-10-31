Check out this former model home that is now for sale! Lots of great upgrades featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a main floor laundry.Beautiful hand scraped hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash,granite countertops and alder cabinetry. Beautifulmodern design throughout. Exterior has oversized trex deck with metal railing, low maint siding and windows. Basement offers greatpotential to finish into additional bedrooms and family room! Enjoy evening walks on the neighborhood trail and park area. Listed byKevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Rapid City man and real estate agent has been sentenced to five years of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Three Rapid City schools are now out of secure status, according Rapid City Police Department Spokesperson Brendyn Medina.
A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
More subs and sandwiches are coming to Rapid City.
Growing up in Hill City, the four Morris sisters shared one small bedroom, so sharing the large, 5-bedroom, 4-bath home they built together in…
A 32-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of …
It took the scientists 14 years to find a way of extracting usable DNA from a piece of Sitting Bull's hair that was 5 to 6 centimeters long.
A solar flare that erupted Thursday may cause a rare appearance of the Northern Lights in South Dakota on Saturday night if local weather cond…
JaShaun St. John didn’t know anyone who wanted to act while growing up on Pine Ridge and didn’t know any actors who were Native American.
I was impressed Monday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation's solution to the garbage that fills the ditches along Interstate 90. …