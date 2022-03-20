3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $395,000

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Sturgis man has been arrested following a bank robbery Monday in Spearfish.
Jurors found Maxton Pfeiffer guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Ty Scott following almost 14 hours of deliberations.
One person died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Rapid City.
At about 4:30 a.m. on March 19, police were dispatched to the Grand Gateway Hotel at 1721 N. Lacrosse Street for a report of a disturbance.
There’s good news for west Rapid City book lovers. The longtime business Everybody’s Bookstore has a new owner, Jessie Polenz. After working a…
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
SIOUX FALLS | A 60-year-old South Dakota woman was granted parole Thursday after serving two months in prison for the 1981 death of her infant…
Why is gas $4.19 a gallon in Rapid City? Joe Biden did that.
An Owanka man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of New Underwood.
If you're concerned about impeachment billboards, why don't you do your job instead of stalling?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.