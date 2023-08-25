Welcome to a modern masterpiece that perfectly blends functionality, and style. Nestled in a serene neighborhood, this brand-new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts an extraordinary feature: an oversized 4-car garage, a haven for car enthusiasts and hobbyists alike. Step into a world of modern elegance as you enter the open-concept living space, bathed in natural light that accentuates the modern construction's impeccable design. Polished floors guide you through a seamless transition from the inviting living area to the heart of the home - a sleek, modern kitchen. Adorned with streamlined cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and chic countertops, the kitchen is both a culinary haven and a gathering space for family and friends. Don't miss the chance to claim this extraordinary property with its oversized 4-car garage - a rare find that elevates this home to a class of its own. Contact us now to arrange a viewing and seize the opportunity to call this remarkable dwelling your own! Listed by Kevin Andreson, KWBH, 605-646-5409.