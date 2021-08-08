*NEW PRICE!* Listed by Cheri St. Pierre, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 390-2481. Fabulous walkout ranch with meticulous landscaping & no immediate backyard neighbors, boasting mesmerizing views of both the canyon & the city. Inviting kitchen with heaps of granite countertops, tons of cabinets, matching stainless steel appliances & a dining room with walkout to a lovely covered deck. Enormous living room showcases vaulted ceiling, striking hardwood floor, cozy brick-encased gas fireplace and amazing window system streaming in natural light. 3 spacious main floor bed & full bath. Walkout basement features a sizable family room with access to a substantial patio space that's partially covered & partially open. Non-legal bedroom, full bathroom, handy laundry area, storage room & nook. In a tranquil neighborhood that's just a hop, skip & jump away from the beautiful historic district, downtown Rapid, access to miles of beautiful hiking trails, restaurants, shopping & the hospital!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $399,900
