3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $415,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Enjoy main level living in this move-in ready 1.5 story home with upgrades inside and out! *3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Open concept main level is accented by fresh interior paint, soaring 2 story half vaulted ceilings, handcrafted Douglas Fir timber beams, wood floors, a gas fireplace with stacked stone surround and more! *Enjoy quality home construction in the 2x6 exterior walls, R30 roof insulation, newer Class 3 impact resistant shingles, and a newer water heater with lifetime warranty *Spacious living room welcomes you in and gives direct access to the kitchen and dining areas *Corner kitchen has good cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, newer GE fridge and an eat in dining area *Spacious master bedroom with views of ravine behind, a full bathroom and laundry area allow for great main level living *Upper level has 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a multi-use loft area to customize as you wish

