Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Find your piece of Black Hills beauty here! Located on almost 1/2 acre, enjoy the views of trees and forest service land just across the street. Easy main-floor living. Master suite includes walk-in closet, laundry area, and large walk-in tiled shower. Spread out into the sitting room just outside of the master room. Kitchen, dining, and living room are spacious and open with vaulted ceilings. Two more bedrooms, interior office space, and family room are in the walkout basement. Imagine spending your days on the massive south-facing deck where you can fully immerse yourself in nature. For days with less pleasant weather, hang out in the heated sunroom off the basement for convenience year-round. The utility room has plenty of extra storage for your needs, but there's even more space in the oversized garage or 28x28 storage/workshop area below. Basement has laundry hookups. Roofing is steel shingles. Buyer & buyers agent to verify all mls information.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $419,000
