Listed by Christian Morrison Keller Williams Realty BH 605-941-2215.Check out this incredible home in Orchard Meadows.This home features 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, and a 2 Car Garage.Built recently and like new with all new appliances and a modern feel, this home is a rare find.Call today for a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was last seen leaving his Rapid City residence intoxicated Friday night before police found him dead Saturday morning in a drainage ditc…
Abbey Steele was a 20-year-old Rapid City resident and a mother of two who died in the hospital weeks after she was found unconscious in the Pennington County Jail.
A Rapid City woman facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly eluded law enforcement and was then shot by police on May 31 will be all…
Malik Lofton, a cornerback for the South Dakota State football team, has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of second-degree petty thef…
The parents and living siblings of a man accused of strangling his sister to death in September rallied to support him on Wednesday when they …
One Rapid City woman will enjoy the holidays in her new home after the Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity received a generous donation from…
PALMDALE, Calif. — Scored by the percussion of a bomber fleet flyover and chants of “USA!” Friday from a wall of Northrop Grumman employees, a…
Here’s an idea — tax all the obnoxious political advertising. There is absolutely no good reason that those ads should be exempt from sales tax.
Pactola Reservoir flow reductions to Rapid Creek over the weekend were the result of emergency repairs to the dam structure, the Bureau of Reclamation told the Journal Tuesday.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried Tuesday to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic rep…